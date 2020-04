MONSTA X's Shownu, Minhyuk, and Jooheon have gone retro chic for their trio pictorial in 'Harper's Bazaar'!

This particular pictorial features cuts taken with a 35mm film camera as well as a traditional polaroid camera, featuring Shownu, Minhyuk, and Jooheon's stunning fashion sense in unique colors and styles. The May issue of 'Harper's Bazaar' will also feature a handwritten interview by the three members, so be sure to get your hands on a copy!