Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa to sing her first solo OST since debut for new drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is next up after Zion.T as an OST singer for SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!

Hwa Sa's upcoming OST Part.2 for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' will be released on April 19 at 12 PM KST, titled "Orbit". The song will serve as the ending theme song for the drama series, boasting a powerful mixture of hip-hop and guitar sounds. The lyrics depict an individual's vows to protect the ones they love.

This marks Hwa Sa's first ever solo OST, approximately 6 years after her debut. Look out for Hwa Sa's OST at the end of SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!

Tommyjay47 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

I bet this is going to be great. What a talent Hwa Sa is.

Sandyofili71 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Congratulations Hwasa ssi

