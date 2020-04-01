YoonA makes trending news after showing her sexier side in an Instagram update

Actress and idol YoonA is usually known for her pure innocent image, but this time, she showed off her sexier side to fans, thus making trending news.

YoonA shared a series of photos taken from her shoot for magazine L'OFFICIEL that highlighted her sophisticated beauty. One specific photo caught netizens' attention for showing off YoonA's beautiful neckline in a red minidress. She showed her versatility through different looks, leading netizens to praise her saying:

"She's so sophisticated and beautiful."

"YoonA has been kind and pretty consistently since her debut."

"Her neckline is so pretty..."

What do you think of YoonA's latest photoshoot pictures?