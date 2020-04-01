A large number of female idols revealed to be victims in 'Nth Telegram Room' scandal due to deepfake pornography

Reports state that many female idols were victimized in the 'Nth TelegramRoom' scandal.







'One Night of TV Entertainment' reported on the scandal on April 1st where they revealed that there were many female idol victims whose images were used to make deepfake pornography, in which machine learning techniques are used to manipulate visuals and replace the face of a female adult actress with a female idol.

Reporter Hwang Duk Hyun stated to the show that the number of idol victims are very high, saying: "These are professionally made videos and pictures so the content may hurt their images. The labels of the artists involved are also learning about the situation. They are also very shocked and are waiting for the investigations to proceed to see how to resolve this problem."



