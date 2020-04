Cignature is gearing up for their second debut single "ASSA" and the group revealed the first MV teaser for their release.

The girls are seen sassily posing in all white as they show off their charisma while a funky riff plays in the background. It looks like they will be pulling off a different concept than their original debut single "NUN NU NAN NA" with a more girl crush vibe.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more news of their release which will be on April 6.