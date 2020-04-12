3

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VIXX's Ravi says he wanted to become a bodyguard for his sister

VIXX's Ravi said he wanted to become a bodyguard for his sister.

On April 12th episode of MBC's 'Where is My Home', VIXX's Ravi made a guest appearance to celebrate the first anniversary of the program. During the show, panel Yang Se Hyung made a remark on how Ravi cherishes his sister. 

Ravi responded, "I wanted to become a bodyguard when I was little, to protect my sister." Park Na Rae teased him calling "Ohravi", which is a pun on Korean word for brother. 

What a sweet brother! 

the-undead-gorl6 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

i wish i had siblings like that but no apparently they dont work that way lol

81024,210 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Ravi is so sweet ❤😭

Share

