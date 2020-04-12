VIXX's Ravi says he wanted to become a bodyguard for his sister

VIXX's Ravi said he wanted to become a bodyguard for his sister.



On April 12th episode of MBC's 'Where is My Home', VIXX's Ravi made a guest appearance to celebrate the first anniversary of the program. During the show, panel Yang Se Hyung made a remark on how Ravi cherishes his sister.

Ravi responded, "I wanted to become a bodyguard when I was little, to protect my sister." Park Na Rae teased him calling "Ohravi", which is a pun on Korean word for brother.

What a sweet brother!