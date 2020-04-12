HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted

HyunA shared her diet on her Instagram and netizens are shocked by her portion size.

Everyone knows the key to a successful and healthy diet is moderate exercise and portion control. But HyunA's portion size had netizens speechless with shock. On April 11, the popular idol shared a picture of her meal with her hand for size comparison.

Netizens have been commenting about how they couldn't eat like her. While some comments were self-reflective, most comments were encouraging HyunA to eat little more and were raising concerns for other young women who might be influenced.





