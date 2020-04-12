0

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted

HyunA shared her diet on her Instagram and netizens are shocked by her portion size.

Everyone knows the key to a successful and healthy diet is moderate exercise and portion control. But HyunA's portion size had netizens speechless with shock. On April 11, the popular idol shared a picture of her meal with her hand for size comparison. 

Netizens have been commenting about how they couldn't eat like her. While some comments were self-reflective, most comments were encouraging HyunA to eat little more and were raising concerns for other young women who might be influenced.  

 

What do you think? 

Aga_C2,039 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

She's literally known for being ridiculously skinny.. why are neitzens surprised???

Everyone was saying/worried she was skinny from stress, but no its just from eating unhealthily.. and being a wonderful role-model to young girls apparently.

jin_sungmin2,074 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Well, how did y'all think she got so skinny?

