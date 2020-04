Seungwoo talked about his former X1 members.



VICTON's Seungwoo and Subin were special MCs for 'Idol Radio' at 9PM KST on the 18th. During the show, Seungwoo talked about CRAVITY and mentioned Minhee and Hyeongjun, two CRAVITY members who were also with him before X1 disbanded.

He expressed that he was supporting them fully, showing that he was being a good hyung to the members even after the group was ended.

Would you like to see CRAVITY and VICTON on stage together someday?