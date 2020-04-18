ONEUS, VERIVERY, Rocket Punch, Cherry Bullet, OnlyOneOf, and ELRIS cover 2PM, EXO, BTS, miss A, SHINee, GFriend, and more in 'Dancing Idol'

SBS has aired the full episode of 'Dancing Idol'!

The show was MCed by Super Junior's Shindong and Oh My Girl's YooA. ONEUS, VERIVERY, Rocket Punch, Cherry Bullet, OnlyOneOf, and ELRIS were featured on the show. The first half was the groups covering various sunbae songs, and the second half was a random dance challenge.

ONEUS covered 2PM's "My House", VERIVERY covered EXO's "Love Me Right", Rocket Punch covered BTS' "Boy In Luv", Cherry Bullet covered miss A's "Bad Girl Good Girl", OnlyOneOf covered SHINee's "Sherlock", and ELRIS covered GFriend's "Me Gustas Tu". The teams then voted among one another (they couldn't vote for themselves), and ONEUS won the popularity award for their cover. Later on in the show, Rocket Punch won MVP for the random dance challenge.

Check it out above.