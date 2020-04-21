Stray Kids release dramatic concept images for their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'

Stray Kids have dropped a dramatic set of concept images for their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'!

Previously unveiled as the opening theme of Japanese-Korean animated series 'Tower of God', Stray Kids will be releasing 'Top' as their 1st official Japanese single album this June 3 in a total of 5 unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, an anime disc edition, and a limited edition tape version. The single album will contain the Japanese version of "Top" as well as "Slump" Japanese version.

Stay tuned for Stray Kids's journey to the "Top"!