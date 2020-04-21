9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Stray Kids release dramatic concept images for their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'

Stray Kids have dropped a dramatic set of concept images for their 1st Japanese single, 'Top'!

Previously unveiled as the opening theme of Japanese-Korean animated series 'Tower of God', Stray Kids will be releasing 'Top' as their 1st official Japanese single album this June 3 in a total of 5 unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, an anime disc edition, and a limited edition tape version. The single album will contain the Japanese version of "Top" as well as "Slump" Japanese version. 

Stay tuned for Stray Kids's journey to the "Top"!

vxntage262 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

this looks different from anything they’ve done, idk how to describe it but it looks more mature; i’m so excited!

1

AINA99770 pt 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

yeay, cant wait😁😁

