How Entertainment's new girl group trainees, also known as 'HOWZ', have unveiled their third trainee Lim Sun Young!

Following previously revealed trainees Wang Ke and Lee Ha Eun the past few weeks, Lim Sun Young boasts a charming smile and a delicate mood in her profile photo. The trainee was born on February 27, 2003.

Stay tuned for more members of How Entertainment's 'HOWZ', being revealed every week on Wednesdays.