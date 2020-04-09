1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Oh My Girl to star in their very own webtoon story

According to WM Entertainment, the agency has established a strategic partnership with KT's webtoon publication platform, 'KTOON'!

Through this partnership, WM Entertainment will be revealing a 'Some Toon x Oh My Girl' collaboration webtoon story, featuring each Oh My Girl member's personal stories. 'Some Toon' is a popular 'KTOON' series by artist MojitoMohican where the artist features readers' personal stories in each chapter of the webtoon. 

Oh My Girl's version of 'Some Toon' will begin serializing this April 14 with a prologue chapter, then every Tuesdays afterward. Can't wait for Oh My Girl's very own webtoon story!

