Jeon So Mi goes to brunch with TWICE's Chaeyoung

On a special clip of Jeon So Mi's ongoing YouTube web series 'I Am Somi' released on April 9, the singer enjoyed a brunch date with her good friend of 6-years - TWICE's Chaeyoung!

Meeting up together early in the morning in casual attire and bare faces, Jeon So Mi and Chaeyoung showcased their natural friendship with a simple, normal date for young friends in their twenties. After finishing up their brunch, Chaeyoung also named 3 reasons why she liked Jeon So Mi!



Watch the special clip above, and make sure to also tune in to this week's full episode of 'I Am Somi' on April 11 at 10 PM KST!