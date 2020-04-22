NU'EST's Ren awes with his delicate visuals in his individual 'The Nocturne' concept trailer

NU'EST's Ren continued the puzzling story of the group's comeback universe 'The Nocturne' in his individual concept trailer.

The concept trailer begins with Ren asleep on cold, dark ground, before he wakes up from a series of mysterious water droplets. The idol awes viewers with his delicate visuals as he follows the water droplets, encountering an eerie woman.

At the end of the concept trailer, Ren's story blacks out as the group's final member Baekho hints at his upcoming trailer. Meanwhile, NU'EST's 8th mini album 'The Nocturne' is set for release this coming May 11 at 6 PM KST.

What do you think of NU'EST's ongoing narrative?