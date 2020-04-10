Noir's Yeonkuk is featured in the latest teaser image for 'Up the Sky'.
The teaser image reveals Yeonkuk looking striking veiled in white against a white background. Fans can expect more individual member teaser images next, while Noir's fourth mini album 'Up the Sky' drops on April 27.
Stay tuned for more on Noir's comeback!
Noir's Yeonkuk is veiled in white in 'Up the Sky' teaser image
