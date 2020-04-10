EXO's Suho wins #1 + Performances from April 10th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, TVXQ's Changmin made his solo debut with "Chocolate", MY.st debuted with "Don't Know", (G)I-DLE came back with "Oh My God", cignature returned with "ASSA", MCND made a comeback with "Spring", Hynn returned with "When I Tell You Goodbye", Stella Jang made her comeback with "Villain", Riaa came back with "Spring", and BLACK6IX made a comeback with "Call My Name".





As for the nominees, EXO's Suho and Zico were up against each other with "Let's Love" and "Any Song", but it was Suho's "Let's Love" that took the win. Congratulations to Suho!

There were also performances by TOO, Hong Jin Young, ONEUS, Kang Go Eun, Hong Eun Ki, Favorite, AleXa, and D.COY.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Changmin







DEBUT: MY.st







COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE







COMEBACK: cignature







COMEBACK: MCND







COMEBACK: Hynn







COMEBACK: Stella Jang







COMEBACK: Riaa







COMEBACK: BLACK6IX







TOO







Hong Jin Young







ONEUS







Kang Go Eun







Hong Eun Ki







Favorite







AleXa







D.COY







