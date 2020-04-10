99

Posted 23 hours ago

EXO's Suho wins #1 + Performances from April 10th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, TVXQ's Changmin made his solo debut with "Chocolate", MY.st debuted with "Don't Know", (G)I-DLE came back with "Oh My God", cignature returned with "ASSA", MCND made a comeback with "Spring", Hynn returned with "When I Tell You Goodbye", Stella Jang made her comeback with "Villain", Riaa came back with "Spring", and BLACK6IX made a comeback with "Call My Name".


As for the nominees, EXO's Suho and Zico were up against each other with "Let's Love" and "Any Song", but it was Suho's "Let's Love" that took the win. Congratulations to Suho!

There were also performances by TOOHong Jin YoungONEUSKang Go EunHong Eun KiFavoriteAleXa, and D.COY.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Changmin


DEBUT: MY.st


COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE


COMEBACK: cignature


COMEBACK: MCND


COMEBACK: Hynn


COMEBACK: Stella Jang


COMEBACK: Riaa


COMEBACK: BLACK6IX


TOO


Hong Jin Young


ONEUS


Kang Go Eun


Hong Eun Ki


Favorite


AleXa


D.COY


  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. MUSIC BANK
Shall_we5 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Congratulation 🥳🥳🥳

zkzsks482 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Did he stop performing in music show already?? Anyways congrats on the win👏🏻

