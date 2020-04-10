KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) drop 'Thank You, Anyway' MV

New duo KEEMBO have dropped their music video for "Thank You, Anyway".



KEEMBO is made up of former SPICA members Boa and Bohyung, and "Thank You, Anyway" is the title song of their first single album as a duo, 'Thank You'. The MV follows the two singers as they try to get over a past love, and the song is about moving on from a hurtful romance.



