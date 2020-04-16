A popular community forum post has netizens in awe over Red Velvet Irene's childhood photos.

The photos, posted by a fan, show photos from Irene's school days. Her fresh charm definitely emanates through the pictures, and netizens have been expressing their fondness for the idol.

Comments include:

"She grew up so well."

"Her visuals were perfect since she was young..."

"I heard there were rumors that during her school days, she was really popular as an ulzzang."

"Now or then, she's still pretty."

What do you think of Irene's childhood photos?