Actress Han So Hwee receiving an outpouring of love-calls for CFs

Actress Han So Hwee is definitely trending in popularity in Korea, is definitely trending in popularity in Korea, and the outpouring of love-calls from companies for advertisements definitely shows that this rookie actress is on her road to stardom.

Reports state that Han So Hwee's female fan base is incredibly strong, with search terms like 'Han So Hwee bag' and 'Han So Hwee lipstick' becoming relevant as people try to purchase items she sported in the past.

Her past experience as a model as well as her unique visuals and fashion sense have led to her rising popularity.

Han So Hwee is reportedly receiving offers from a variety of companies for makeup, beverage, and fashion items. She is currently appearing in the JTBC drama 'The World of the Married'.



