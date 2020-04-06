MC The Max, Gaho, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the first week of April 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of April (March 30 - April 5) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 19,953 Points









2. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 18,336 Points









3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 14,707 Points









4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 9,159 Points









5. Zico - "Any Song" - 8,977 Points









6. Kim Feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,715 Points









7. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 8,698 Points









8. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 8,063 Points









9. BTS - "On" - 6,238 Points









10. Changmo - "METEOR" - 5,855 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

