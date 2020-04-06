Former LABOUM member Yulhee opens her YouTube channel, shocks fans with the size of her belly before having twins

Former LABOUM member Yulhee opened up a Youtube channel and showed fans the reality behind having twins.

Yulhee's new channel, 'Yulhee's House', brought fans in for a closer look at the difficulties of conceiving twins. The channel's first vlog, titled 'Welcome to Yulhee's House' showed fans a more intimate view of her life as a mother. Many were shocked by the size of Yulhee's belly which was hidden while she was on 'Mr. House Husband'.

Yulhee's husband, Minhwan, is currently serving in the army as a reserve soldier but will be allowed to go home every night to see his family.



Check out the vlog below!

