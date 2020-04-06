8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Former LABOUM member Yulhee opens her YouTube channel, shocks fans with the size of her belly before having twins

Former LABOUM member Yulhee opened up a Youtube channel and showed fans the reality behind having twins.

Yulhee's new channel, 'Yulhee's House', brought fans in for a closer look at the difficulties of conceiving twins. The channel's first vlog, titled 'Welcome to Yulhee's House' showed fans a more intimate view of her life as a mother. Many were shocked by the size of Yulhee's belly which was hidden while she was on 'Mr. House Husband'.  

Yulhee's husband, Minhwan, is currently serving in the army as a reserve soldier but will be allowed to go home every night to see his family. 

Check out the vlog below!

