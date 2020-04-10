Jeon So Mi makes jaws drop with her amazing abs

Jeon So Mi made jaws drop with her amazing abs.

The popular idol showed a snapshot of her pilates session on April 10th and urged fans to "STAY HEALTHY" in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, many netizens couldn't help but notice So Mi's chiseled and strong abs. Netizens have been commenting with admiration, saying:





"I don't think I've seen any 20-year-olds with those kinds of abs."

"Overflowing with charm, our vitamin So Mi."

"This is the importance of taking care of yourself."



So Mi is currently starring in her reality series 'I AM SOMI'.

