Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Jeon So Mi makes jaws drop with her amazing abs

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi made jaws drop with her amazing abs.

STAY HEALTHY🙏🏻🥥

The popular idol showed a snapshot of her pilates session on April 10th and urged fans to "STAY HEALTHY" in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, many netizens couldn't help but notice So Mi's chiseled and strong abs. Netizens have been commenting with admiration, saying: 


"I don't think I've seen any 20-year-olds with those kinds of abs." 

"Overflowing with charm, our vitamin So Mi."

"This is the importance of taking care of yourself."

So Mi is currently starring in her reality series 'I AM SOMI'

  1. Jeon So Mi
2

haytom2456 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

That is a strong, beautiful young woman. She has the brightest future! Of course, her present is pretty damn good as is..

2

2ice4,222 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Queen of fitness

