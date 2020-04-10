5

April reveals cinematic story film teasing next album 'Da Capo'

April is making their comeback with an album titled 'Da Capo' and their first video teaser for the album is definitely heightening expectations.

The video shows a lot of celestial elements and implies that the next concept will be related to space! The girls also narrate the video in English to create a better experience for the viewer. It seems like their title track will be called "LALALILALA" with a release date set for April 22nd. 

Check the film out above! What do you think? 

damn I like this they’re coming back after a long time with a bang 💥

This seems like it’s going to be a really good comeback for them.

