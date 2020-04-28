Joy24 reports that 'Road to Kingdom' will include eliminations in new format based on voting to the dismay of global fans

'Road to Kingdom' will include eliminations, according to an exclusive report by Joy24.

The sequel to the show 'Queendom' helped bring a spotlight to lesser-known girl groups and is continuing on with a second season featuring male idols. Although 'Queendom' had an elimination clause for groups who ranked twice in a row, no groups were eliminated. According to the Joy24 report, 'Road To Kingdom' will be including mandatory eliminations through competition voting, leading to the team with the least number of votes to be permanently eliminated.

However, many global fans were quick to point out how unfair this system would be as groups with a large fan base would obviously win. Comments include:

how are you going to say you’ve created a show to highlight underrated groups and then have eliminations???? like, you’re literally keeping them from showing their talents? — kaitlin ♡ (@veriweus) April 28, 2020

if everything is fan voted, then the final groups are basically settled. the groups with the biggest fanbases are gonna win everytime, eliminating the rookie/lesser known groups. so how tf does mnet expect to 'showcase underrated groups' if theyre gonna eliminate after each round — nicole⁷ | WONPIL + YUVIN DAY (@cherrychihoon) April 28, 2020

road to kingdom should be showing off what's deep and more within each group by giving them challenges rather than making it as competition and a survival since the main point here to showcase those potential groups — 🍓쫑∞ⁿᵃᵐⁱ (@lemonkiwidae) April 28, 2020

