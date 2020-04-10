Heechul and Kim Min Ah talk about their partying days

Entertainer Kim Min Ah and Heechul discussed their wild parting days on the April 9 broadcast of KBS Joy's new variety program '20th Century Hit Song'.

On the program, Kim Min Ah stated that she went to night clubs a lot and revealed that she once spotted Heechul at the club sitting in the middle of 10 gorgeous women, teasing him for his playboy image.

Heechul embarrassedly responded: "I'm a very innocent guy compared to what people think of me. That's why I sit here unscathed (without any scandals/accidents)."

