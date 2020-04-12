1

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon surprises fans with new septum piercing in latest Instagram post

It seems that Hyoyeon has got a new piercing!

On April 11 KST, the Girls' Generation member took to her personal Instagram account to share a couple new photos of herself with her followers.

"I'll take pictures for you," she captioned the two images, which feature the idol with bleached blonde hair and blue highlights, rocking a casual look as she poses with her phone and a colorful manicure.

Fans were quick to notice that the laidback fashion was accessorized with a surprising new septum piercing, prompting a big response from her fans. The piercing, which appears more prominently in the second photo, looks like a silver hoop with a small ball in the center.

Comments from her Instagram followers were positive, with a majority complimenting the idol's hip aesthetic, and included: "Have you always had a nose piecing? I'm really surprised," "I used to want to get my nose pierced too, but it hurt, so I didn't go through with it. Unnie, doesn't it hurt," "Whoa, that piercing," and "Wow, so pretty. I miss you, Hyo."

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon has yet to confirm whether or not she actually got her septum pierced.

Check out her Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

내가 사진 찍어줄께📸 . .

A post shared by Hyoyeon Kim (@hyoyeon_x_x) on

  1. Hyoyeon
AnonymousInsider690 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I mean... its just a piercing... Not really one I would get or one I like, but she likes it. It's also not too hard to hide should she need to. Honestly, I don't really see how this is a surprise...

