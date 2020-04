IOI fans got excited at Jeon So Mi's reality preview.

The preview for next week showed Jeon So Mi, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, Kim Chung Ha, and Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon hanging out together. While it's only 4 out of the 11 girls, it's still great to see that the girls are still keeping tabs on each other and hanging out despite their reunion plans falling apart.

Check out the preview below.