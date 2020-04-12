Krystal lounges in green in stunning images from new photoshoot

Krystal is once again a chic beauty in her latest photo shoot.



On April 12 KST, the former f(x) member took to her personal Instagram account to share a number of different posts, each featuring a new picture from the same photo shoot.

In the images, Krystal is reclining on a green sofa, curled up with a paperback book and a small stuffed monkey. The effortlessly cool stare she gives the camera is accented by her fringe-look eyelashes, creating a doll-like expression to her eyes.

Her Instagram followers left a number of comments reacting to her impressive beauty, like "Our princess," "You look so beautiful," and "Three new pictures? Is today my birthday?"

Meanwhile, Krystal will be starring in the upcoming OCN thriller drama 'Search.' The drama, which co-stars Jang Dong Yoon, will begin airing this May.

Check out Krystal's Instagram posts below!