Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Director accused of plagiarizing IU's 'Palette' MV apologizes

AKP STAFF

The director accused of plagiarizing IU's 'Palette' music video has apologized.

Daniel Chen has come under fire after it was revealed that scenes from his work in Taiwanese artist Elaine Ho's music video for "To Love or Not" copied scenes from Korean director Lee Rae Kyung's work. An apology was posted to Elaine Ho's YouTube page after reports and netizens led to a flood of criticism and it reads as follows:

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience caused by this. We referenced a variety of different images while making this music video, and among them, we included scenes from Lee Rae Kyung's 'Palette' music video. We didn't mean to plagiarize. Our ideas and the parts that we thought of looked similar. If there was a scene that offended you, I apologize. I am seeking your forgiveness. Your work is perfect." 

What do you think? 

unleasher-23 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Deserved . Justice = Served

