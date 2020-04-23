10

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Music video director calls out Taiwanese artist Elaine Ho's MV director for blatantly plagiarizing his work on IU's 'Palette'

AKP STAFF

The music video director for IU's "Palette" MV called out Taiwanese artist Elaine Ho's music video director for directly plagiarizing their work. Although the music video has since been deleted, director Lee Rae Kyung uploaded a series of Instagram posts addressing the situation, including adding cry-laughing emojis over compared stills and a picture of Elaine's music video director watching the music video for "Palette". 

Lee Rae Kyung also uploaded his own thoughts in another Instagram story which reads as follows: "These days, people will notify me of my music videos being plagiarized but because it happens so often since a long time ago, I'm just accepting that this is the way it is. I am satisfied with people knowing the truth. Thank you for letting me know and worrying about me."

Fans also found that Elaine is following IU on Instagram, leading to even more questions about the music video. 

What do you think? Watch the two music videos side by side below. 

  1. IU
3 3,305 Share 83% Upvoted

1

k_kid4,091 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

That's just obvious plagiarism. Just be inspired by the work, but don't copy it almost exactly.

Share

1

looveLess5,323 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Yep, it's like 98% the same MV, totally plagiarism.

-

Btw in my opinion the table scene has nothing to do with Minseok/Jimin's MV, it's such a cliché scene in movies and other videos, even the non-kpop ones.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jimin
BTS Jimin surpassed 290M streams on Spotify!
16 hours ago   25   5,035

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND