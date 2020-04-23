Music video director calls out Taiwanese artist Elaine Ho's MV director for blatantly plagiarizing his work on IU's 'Palette'

The music video director for IU's "Palette" MV called out Taiwanese artist Elaine Ho's music video director for directly plagiarizing their work. Although the music video has since been deleted, director Lee Rae Kyung uploaded a series of Instagram posts addressing the situation, including adding cry-laughing emojis over compared stills and a picture of Elaine's music video director watching the music video for "Palette".

Lee Rae Kyung also uploaded his own thoughts in another Instagram story which reads as follows: "These days, people will notify me of my music videos being plagiarized but because it happens so often since a long time ago, I'm just accepting that this is the way it is. I am satisfied with people knowing the truth. Thank you for letting me know and worrying about me."





Fans also found that Elaine is following IU on Instagram, leading to even more questions about the music video.

What do you think? Watch the two music videos side by side below.