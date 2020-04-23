[Album and MV review] GOT7 – 'DYE'





GOT7 – 'DYE'

Track List:





1. AURA

2. CRAZY

3. NOT BY THE MOON *Title

4. LOVE YOU BETTER

5. TRUST MY LOVE

6. POISON

7. RIDE (CD Only) (JB)

8. GRAVITY (CD Only) (Youngjae)

9. God has return + Mańana (CD Only) (Mark, Jackson, BamBam)

10. JY&YG dance (CD Only)



It's an exciting time for GOT7. Not only has Jackson scored a huge hit with "100 Ways," but now they've got a spring comeback as well. 'Dye' is technically a six-track mini-album, however, the CD version has a handful of solo and unit tracks by JB, Youngjae, and the rest of the crew.

"AURA" is the first track, and it's got a distinctly R&B vibe. The synth washes on this song make the song a little different than the norm for this type of tune. It's pretty catchy and quite danceable. "CRAZY" is also R&B (surprise, surprise), but is a very different beast than the first track. Instead of synth stabs, it's got slow, sustained notes. And sounds a lot more classic than the modern R&B on "AURA." I like the bluesy intro to "NOT BY THE MOON." After that, it turns into a more suspenseful track. There's a seductive urgency to the vocals, as well as a pounding backing track and it's here we discover the lyrics that explain not only this song, but the title of the album as well. This is definitely the kind of song that would end up on a Halloween playlist.

"LOVE YOU BETTER" can be described as romantic soft pop. it's effective because of the falsetto as part of the backing vocals and contributes to the overall softness of the piece. Definitely GOT7 stans will be all over this. With "TRUST MY LOVE" we get into club bangers. It's got some of the same suspense as "NOT BY THE MOON," but it's still different. And the pre-chorus is somehow even better than the chorus. "POISON" starts out with whistles before transitioning into a club banger. This is the heaviest track on here, with exaggerated vocals and a hip-hop vibe. Frankly, this is my favorite track on here.

The other songs are CD only, which I don't have access to. But that doesn't mean I'm not familiar with them. And you probably are too. They've been live mainstays for a while now.

So what do I think? I think it sounds like a GOT7 album. Their character comes through in the style and the vocals, I appreciate the fact that there are at least a couple club bangers for people like me who are into the faster songs. Really, this collection of songs has something for everyone, whether you're into R&B, club bangers, or even soft pop. And if you're a fan, get this one. It's classic GOT7.



MV REVIEW

In this baroque MV, the boys are clad variously in black or white, depending on the scene. At first, we're introduced to the band, dressed in white, dancing in a hotel lobby. At least, that's what it looks like, with the lights, marble statues, and wide-open space.

It's not long before we get to the darker sequence. And the scene changes. Jackson is sitting on a throne, a crown adorning his head. On one side, there are black-clad people reaching for him, on the other side, bare-chested people. Probably his subjects.

And there are scenes where they dance in black. These costumes appear more elaborate than the white ones we see at first. The choreo seems better during the dark sequences. I'm not sure what's up with that.

They swap these out with individual shots. And there are other things as well, such as the boys in black robes and masks, gathered around a raised pedestal, on which a small, ornate bottle rests. There's more than one scene of a band member laying on a coffin.

The end is kind of cool, where the sets behind them crumble while they're dancing. I can't make heads or tails of this, but it certainly seems dark. With cultists, hints of death, and maybe even a vampire king. If I thought the song should go on a Halloween playlist, maybe the MV should be required viewing that night as well.

Score

MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........9

MV Concept..............9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Album Production.....9

Album Concept.........9

Tracklisting...............9

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL................9.0