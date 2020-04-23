EXO's Baekhyun reveals his MBTI type in Twitter update

EXO's Baekhyun has shared his MBTI type with fans via Twitter.

It turns out that the popular idol is an ISFP! Baekhyun's tweet reads: "To celebrate the announcement of my solo album! Revealing MBTI! I got a saint type..."

Baekhyun then included the explanation of his results, which stated that the idol is "chivalrous but doesn't talk much, is warm and friendly and is a great actor but also humble" amongst a number of other positive traits that were highlighted, including consideration for other people and artistic tendencies. Many fans seemed to agree with Baekhyun's test results, saying:

What do you think of Baekhyun's personality type?