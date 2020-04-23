29

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXO's Baekhyun reveals his MBTI type in Twitter update

EXO's Baekhyun has shared his MBTI type with fans via Twitter. 

It turns out that the popular idol is an ISFP! Baekhyun's tweet reads: "To celebrate the announcement of my solo album! Revealing MBTI! I got a saint type..." 

Baekhyun then included the explanation of his results, which stated that the idol is "chivalrous but doesn't talk much, is warm and friendly and is a great actor but also humble" amongst a number of other positive traits that were highlighted, including consideration for other people and artistic tendencies. Many fans seemed to agree with Baekhyun's test results, saying:

What do you think of Baekhyun's personality type? 

eunsoul0 pt 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

백현이 오빠!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

0

looveLess5,330 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He's an explorer like me!! I'm a ESFP-T (Entertainer) and he's an adventurer, I'm so happu because we're on the same category :,)

