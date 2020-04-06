Former F.T. Island member Seunghyun signs as an actor under Wooridle Company

Former F.T. Island member Seunghyun is starting off his second career as an idol-turned-actor under his new label, Wooridle Company!

On April 7, Wooridle Company revealed, "Song Seunghyun is infinite potential as an actor. Not only that, but he has also proven his star-quality, and we are happy to provide him with our fullest support so that he can showcase his strength as an actor from now on."



Seunghyun joined F.T. Island as a member in 2009, serving as the band's guitarist for 10 years and also promoting actively as a theater and musical actor. Last year, Seunghyun decided to leave the band in order to pursue his acting career.

Meanwhile, Wooridle Company is an entertainment company established by H.O.T's Tony An.

