'The Show' MC Kim Min Kyu tests negative for COVID-19; to still self-quarantine

MTV 'The Show' MC Kim Min Kyu has tested negative for COVID-19.



On April 6 KST, a source from his agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced that he received a negative result after testing for COVID-19 last week; however, he will remain under quarantine.



Kim Min Kyu is one of many whom are under quarantine following the confirmation that two of EVERGLOW's staff members are currently sick with the virus after the group appeared on MTV 'The Show.'





Meanwhile, as he and his fellow MCs, EVERGLOW's Sihyeon and The Boyz's Juyeon remain under quarantine, the scheduled April 7 broadcast of the program has been cancelled.

