Actor So Ji Sub & girlfriend Jo Eun Jung officially register their marriage!

On April 7, So Ji Sub's label 51K released an official statement to the press, revealing that the actor and his girlfriend Jo Eun Jung have completed their marriage registration!

According to 51K, "So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung have decided to make an everlasting promise together, after meeting each other's most cherished individuals. After promising to be partners for life based on their love and loyalty toward each other, the couple registered marriage today (April 7) and are now legally husband and wife."

The label continued, "In respecting the wishes of So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung to cherish their happiest, most important moment quietly, the couple will be holding a small ceremony with only family present; instead, during this time of hardship, the couple has decided to make a donation of 50 KRW to the 'Good Neighbors' in order to provide a small amount of comfort and aid. The donation will be used to equip children from struggling families with tablet PCs and smart technology so that they can continue their education during these times."



Meanwhile, actor So Ji Sub and former announcer Jo Eun Jung went public with their relationship back in May of 2019. So Ji Sub will continue to promote actively as an actor in his field after his marriage, while former announcer Jo Eun Jung has decided to retire from her public profession as of last year.



Congratulations to the newlyweds!