WINNER's comeback with their 3rd full album 'Remember' is only 2 more days away!

In their newly released MV teaser #1 for their title track, also called "Remember", the WINNER members are neatly dressed in clean, white suits as they come together and smile about all of their happy memories, made not only with the 4-members, but also with their fans.

WINNER's 3rd full album 'Remember' is set for release this April 9 at 6 PM KST!