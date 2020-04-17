Actor and singer Rain updates fans with his 10 kg (~22 lb) weight loss

Actor and singer Rain showed off his slim figure after losing 10 kg (~22 lbs).

He posted an update to his Instagram account on April 17th, along with the caption: "I succeeded in losing 10 kg. This is what I weighed when I was 20 years old. How I did it, I'll reveal in the V Live! Link in bio." Rain personally showed viewers exercises he did at home along with diet tips that he utilized to lose weight.





According to his representatives, Rain will be making more video content in order "to get closer to his fans", noting that the star will also be producing and editing the videos as well. Fans can expect to see more of Rain's life as well as fan-requested videos in the future.



You can watch Rain's V Live video below.