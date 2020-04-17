14

Former YG producer Kush gives advice to Bully Da Ba$tard, mentions his drug use and journey to recovery

Rapper and producer Kush talked about his drug usage in a video uploaded on April 16 on Youtube channel 'STRIT'. 

He appeared on episode 3 of the channel's show 'GANG生' where he met former 'High School Rapper' contestant Yoon Byung Ho (Bully Da Ba$tard). In order to help artists who are mentally struggling due to malicious comments from netizens, the channel invited Kush to give advice to the young rapper. Kush listened carefully to Yoon Byung Ho's story and shared his own advice and tips based on the pain he felt went trying to quit drugs. He also stated that he never wants to make that same mistake again and hoped that other young rappers didn't go through what he went through. 

Yoon Byung Ho appeared strengthened by the advice he received, while Kush released his first song in three years on March 29th after being convicted of drug usage. 

