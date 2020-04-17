Shin Min Ah is sweet and chic for Cosmopolitan

Actress Shin Min Ah displayed her flawless bone structure for the May issue of Cosmopolitan.

The actress rocked a number of looks in photos released by Cosmopolitan on April 17th. Shin Min Ah is seen sporting different shades of lipstick, proving that she's able to rock any shade twenty years into her career. In her interview, she stated, "As time passes with new concepts, I change and adapt. It's fun to look at yourself when things aren't going the way you planned. So people around me ask me why I have so much energy."

Shin Min Ah recently finished filming the movie 'Vacation' alongside actress Kim Hae Sook.