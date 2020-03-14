Yoon Seung Ah responds to the latest episode of 'Knowing Brothers'

Actress Yoon Seung Ah responded to actor Kim Moo Yeol's episode on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On March 14, Kim Moo Yeol shared the original tweet that ended up unintentionally revealing a secret relationship with Yoon Seung Ah on 'Knowing Brothers'.

After the episode aired, the actress showed a whimsical sense of humor on her Instagram, responding to his confession. In the caption, she wrote, "I also met a variable called 'Yeol Moo(a pun on a Korean radish and Moo Yeol's nickname)' so I burst out laughing today as usual." #White Day Present_Knowing Brothers #This isn't today

