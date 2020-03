NU'EST Ren's grandfather has passed away.







Pledis Entertainment announced that Ren's grandfather had passed away on the 14th. March 15 marks the group's 8th anniversary but they are postponing V Live broadcast that was originally scheduled tomorrow to March 22.

We send our condolences to Ren and his family and hope that he rests in peace. May he be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding him.