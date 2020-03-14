Ong Seong Wu looks seductive in teaser images for 'LAYERS'

Ong Seong Wu looks seductive in teaser images for his first mini-album release 'LAYERS'.

In this 5th set of teaser images, Ong Seong Wu is giving a heavy-lidded sultry gaze holding a glass of whiskey in his hands. According to the scheduler, Ong Seong Wu plans to drop a series of teaser photos every day starting from March 11 to March 16. Following the album preview and two MV teasers, the album will fully drop on March 25 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more! Are you excited about 'LAYERS'?