8

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ong Seong Wu looks seductive in teaser images for 'LAYERS'

AKP STAFF

Ong Seong Wu looks seductive in teaser images for his first mini-album release 'LAYERS'.

In this 5th set of teaser images, Ong Seong Wu is giving a heavy-lidded sultry gaze holding a glass of whiskey in his hands. According to the scheduler, Ong Seong Wu plans to drop a series of teaser photos every day starting from March 11 to March 16. Following the album preview and two MV teasers, the album will fully drop on March 25 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more! Are you excited about 'LAYERS'? 

  1. Ong Seong Wu
0 563 Share 73% Upvoted
NU
NU'EST's Ren's grandfather passes away
8 minutes ago   0   466

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND