YG Trainees Jane Wang & Vicky Wei showcase their skills for 'Youth With You' Evaluation

YG Entertainment sent two of their Chinese trainees, Jane Wang & Vicky Wei, on the hit survival program Youth With You (formerly known as Idol Producer).



The two left a great impression with their evaluation which showcased their all-rounder skills in rapping, singing, and dancing.

The judges (among them being Lisa of BlackPink) wanted them to perform another song, but they couldn’t perform it since the one they had planned was copyrighted.





The two are highly likely candidates for YGs Upcoming Girl Group who’s said name is “Baby Monster.”





Look forward to more from the YG Girls, and cheer them on for Youth With You.