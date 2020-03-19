Seventeen reveal gorgeous MV teaser for Japanese single 'Fallin' Flower'

Seventeen revealed a gorgeous music video teaser for their Japanese single "Fallin' Flower"!



In the MV teaser, the Seventeen members represent beautiful flowers who try to break through the dirt to bloom. "Fallin' Flower" is the group's second Japanese single, and it's dropping on April 1 KST.



Check out Seventeen's "Fallin' Flower" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



