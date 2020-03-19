4

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej

Seventeen reveal gorgeous MV teaser for Japanese single 'Fallin' Flower'



Seventeen revealed a gorgeous music video teaser for their Japanese single "Fallin' Flower"!

In the MV teaser, the Seventeen members represent beautiful flowers who try to break through the dirt to bloom. "Fallin' Flower" is the group's second Japanese single, and it's dropping on April 1 KST.

Check out Seventeen's "Fallin' Flower" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. Seventeen
  2. FALLIN FLOWER


badvolkan91237 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

It's breathtaking. This is a whole new level of beauty and art. Seventeen really always exceed my expectations.



myouuu870 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

This part is so beautiful. The whole thing is just so mesmerizing.

Also, directors of SVT’s MVs seems to love Jeonghan so much ❤️

