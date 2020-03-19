Jung Joon Young & Jonghun asked to clarify details about inebriation at appeals trial

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun were asked to clarify details about their inebriation at their appeals trial.



On March 19, Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 3 other defendants underwent their appeals trial for violating the 'Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes.' The 5 men were previously indicted for committing group sexual assault.



The court stated, "It's not clear how much the accused drank, what kind of alcohol they drank, how much alcohol it took for the women to get inebriated, the topics they talked about with each other, and other details about what state the defendants were in." The court also requested further information, stating, "Please check the defendants' experience with alcohol according to their standards."



The next trial date for Jung Joon Young and Jonghun is April 9 KST.



As previously reported, both Jung Joon Young and Jonghun appealed their 6-year and 5-year prison sentences for group sexual assault, respectively.