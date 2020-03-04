1

YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK featuring in Lady Gaga's album

YG Entertainment responded to rumors of BLACKPINK featuring in Lady Gaga's upcoming album 'Chromatica'.

Rumors that the girl group is featuring in American singer Lady Gaga's new album have been circulating on Twitter, and on March 4, their label responded to the reports. YGE stated, "At the moment, it's difficult to confirm. We plan to give fans who've been waiting a long time good music and happy news."

Stay tuned for updates on BLACKPINK!

they always say that...at the moment it’s difficult to confirm just don’t say anything if you don’t have anything concrete 🤦‍♀️

Even on the Internet there is photo with tracklist already - 13th track "Castles & Mountains" features Blackpink (still is unknown if it's fake or true photo):

