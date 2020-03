NCT 127's Johnny, Yuta, and Jaehyun have opened up personal Instagram accounts!

On March 4, the three NCT subunit members opened up their Instagram accounts, sharing stunning photos of themselves. This comes just before NCT 127 drop their upcoming album 'NeoZone' and title song "Kick It" on March 6 KST.



Follow Johnny, Yuta, and Jaehyun's Instagram accounts below.