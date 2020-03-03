BLACKPINK rumored to be featured on Lady Gaga's new album

Rumors are saying that BLACKPINK will be part of Lady Gaga's newest album.

Lady Gaga is currently starting up promotions for her upcoming album 'Chromatica' and Twitter is abounding with rumors that the global K-pop group will be featuring on it.

The rumors are from "an insider" in Lady Gaga's base and users from the Popjustice forum.

ARIANA AND BLACKPINK ON LADY GAGA'S ALBUM?

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ??? pic.twitter.com/ZhhxdunCDl — ℓ 💙 (@lisacursed) March 2, 2020

The rumors received more credence after it was discovered that the executive producer of Lady Gaga's album Bloodpop recently followed the members of BLACKPINK on Instagram.

Ariana Grande is also rumored to be on the album as well. What do you think will happen?