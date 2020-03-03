9

Rumors
BLACKPINK rumored to be featured on Lady Gaga's new album

Rumors are saying that BLACKPINK will be part of Lady Gaga's newest album. 

Lady Gaga is currently starting up promotions for her upcoming album 'Chromatica' and Twitter is abounding with rumors that the global K-pop group will be featuring on it. 

The rumors are from "an insider" in Lady Gaga's base and users from the Popjustice forum.

The rumors received more credence after it was discovered that the executive producer of Lady Gaga's album Bloodpop recently followed the members of BLACKPINK on Instagram.

Ariana Grande is also rumored to be on the album as well. What do you think will happen? 

ManupecksSONE663 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I am not believing this until I see an official post about it

krell-2,398 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago
LADY GAGA had CRAYON POP (Female K-pop Group , Piston Dance , Helmets) as her opening act
back in the day ... Now , maybe a BLACKPINK connection ... Have to give LADY GAGA a 'Friend of K-pop'
credit overall ... Plus , LADY GAGA is not quite as young as she once was ... And still willing to SHARE
with a very YOUNG VISUAL Group like BLACKPINK is ... Again , more credit to LADY GAGA , rather fearless.

