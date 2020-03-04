Won Jin Ah in talks to play lead in upcoming film 'Hell' starring Yoo Ah In & Park Jung Min

Won Jin Ah is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming film 'Hell' starring Yoo Ah In and Park Jung Min.



On March 4, reports revealed actress Won Jin Ah is in discussion to play the female lead in the movie 'Hell' to be directed by Yeon Sang Ho, the director behind films like 'Train to Busan', 'Psychokinesis', 'The Fake', and more. Viewers may remember Won Jin Ah in movies like 'Steel Rain' and 'Money' and dramas, such as 'Rain or Shine' and 'Melting Me Softly'.



'Hell' is based on the webtoon of the same name by Yeon Sang Ho and writer Choi Gyu Suk, and the story revolves a sudden supernatural event that humanity faces.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Hell'.