WINNER's Kim Jin Woo writes touching letter to fans after official enlistment news

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo wrote a touching letter to fans before his official enlistment.



On March 27, Kim Jin Woo left a letter for fans on WINNER's official fan club site after YG Entertainment confirmed he would be enlisting on April 2 KST. After 4 weeks of basic training, he'll be carrying out his mandatory military duties as a public service worker. His letter states as follows:





"Hello, Inner Circle.



I'm here because I have news, and I wanted you all to be the first to know about it.



Hm. I'll be enlisting on April 2!



Though I'll be apart from Inner Circle for a bit, I will be healthy, brave, and do well, so Inner Circle should also do your best in whatever you're doing and put your health first! I hope you will be well.



And most of all, I'm happy that we released news of our album, which is like a gift to us and you, before I go! We prepared it with so much joy in our hearts, and I'm so happy we'll get to listen to it with Inner Circle.



We still have good times ahead of us, so let's smile and be happy! Though I haven't been able to repay everything I've received from you, you know Inner Circle is always #1 in my heart, right? Hehe.



And to my dongsengs, who are now like real brothers to me.



I'm always grateful, and I love you!



To Inner Circle, who always hold us up whenever and wherever! I'll return safely! Please take care of my dongsengs.



Let's meet again after I'm back! Stay healthy! I sincerely love you."





In related news, WINNER are set to drop their third album 'Remember' on April 9 KST.



